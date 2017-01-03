Meet the Rochester scientist who counts the plastics in the Great Lakes
Scientists have studied plastic pollution in the Great Lakes for years, and now one group is answering the question: What does it all add up to? Matthew Hoffman at the Rochester Institute of Technology used a method already used to estimate how much plastic washes into the Atlantic Ocean. He found that nearly 10,000 tonnes a year enter the Great Lakes - a combination of pieces that sink and a floating mix of "microbeads" and other tiny fragments.
