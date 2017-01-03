Meet the Rochester scientist who coun...

Meet the Rochester scientist who counts the plastics in the Great Lakes

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

Scientists have studied plastic pollution in the Great Lakes for years, and now one group is answering the question: What does it all add up to? Matthew Hoffman at the Rochester Institute of Technology used a method already used to estimate how much plastic washes into the Atlantic Ocean. He found that nearly 10,000 tonnes a year enter the Great Lakes - a combination of pieces that sink and a floating mix of "microbeads" and other tiny fragments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rochester looses Upscale Grocery Store To Fire ... 5 hr Moshe 15
Did you Watch The Liberal Trump Bashing Golden ... 5 hr Moshe 9
Just Twelve Days Till The Inauguration! 8 hr Banana Republican 43
I Am Looking Forward To The Cabinet Hearings St... 9 hr IescapedNY 1
what's going on in Orlando, iescape? 9 hr south avenue wedge 1
Hollywood Crowd--- A Bunch of Hypocrites! 10 hr Moshe 4
Have We Lost south wedge? 10 hr Ha Ha 7
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,440 • Total comments across all topics: 277,766,357

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC