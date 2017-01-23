McAlpin Industries Opens New Facility...

McAlpin Industries Opens New Facility, Powder Coating Line

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the opening of a new McAlpin Industries manufacturing plant in the Town of Walworth, Wayne County that will feature a new powder coating line and operation. The family-owned metal working company will also continue its operations in Rochester, New York, where it has been headquartered for more than 50 years and employs 148 workers.

