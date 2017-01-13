Mawia Elawad: I am an American

Mawia Elawad: I am an American

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Jackson Sun

Mawia Elawad: I am an American Mawia Elawad works to help the community express their fears and hopes through communal art. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://on.rocne.ws/2jCut5r Alfred University student Mawia Elawad of Rochester, N.Y., belongs to the student group Art Force Five.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
buh bye maddogg2008 buh bye 1 hr Bruce popper 1
ha ha it's time for you to leave 1 hr Ha Ha 2
skidmark, I don't know what makes you so stupid 2 hr Ha Ha 1
skidmark is a nature lover 3 hr Ha Ha 1
skidmark 3 hr Ha Ha 1
Skidmark is NOT a theif 3 hr Ha Ha 1
Try to keep up skidmark, you tard is showing. 3 hr Ha Ha 1
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,329 • Total comments across all topics: 277,905,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC