Martha Matilda Harper, the Greatest B...

Martha Matilda Harper, the Greatest Businesswoman You've Never Heard Of

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Neatorama

Martha Matilda Harper was put to work as a servant at the age of seven in Ontario, but she was ambitious. Armed with a thick head of healthy long hair and a secret formula shampoo from an employer, she moved to Rochester, New York, and set about her plan to open a public beauty salon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will You Do Anything Special For Martin Luther ... 10 min IescapedNY 27
maddogg2008 y r u still here?? 32 min Internet Expert 3
Friday the 13th 1 hr Ha Ha 1
Whitehouse Living Quitters Will Be Such A Step ... 1 hr Ha Ha 8
Just Twelve Days Till The Inauguration! 1 hr Ha Ha 103
happy Friday INTERNET TOUGH GUYS!! 3 hr Ha Ha 5
ha ha vs Moshe feud?? 3 hr Ha Ha 18
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,875,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC