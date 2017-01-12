Martha Matilda Harper, the Greatest Businesswoman You've Never Heard Of
Martha Matilda Harper was put to work as a servant at the age of seven in Ontario, but she was ambitious. Armed with a thick head of healthy long hair and a secret formula shampoo from an employer, she moved to Rochester, New York, and set about her plan to open a public beauty salon.
