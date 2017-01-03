Maplewood YMCA recognized for childho...

Maplewood YMCA recognized for childhood obesity prevention

6 min ago

The Maplewood YMCA Center is being recognized for its work preventing childhood obesity through the Healthy Way to Grow Program. The center is one of 16 early care and education centers to be honored this year, with the Maplewood YMCA receiving the top prize, a "Gold Award."

