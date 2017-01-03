Man, 30, Pleads Guilty In Fatal Christmas Eve Crash Upstate
A 30-year-old man charged in a fatal Christmas Eve crash just over a year ago in western New York has pleaded guilty. Efrain Lopez-Contreras pleaded guilty Tuesday in state Supreme Court to vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and various driving-while-intoxicated offenses in the December 2015 crash.
