Man, 30, Pleads Guilty In Fatal Christmas Eve Crash Upstate

A 30-year-old man charged in a fatal Christmas Eve crash just over a year ago in western New York has pleaded guilty. Efrain Lopez-Contreras pleaded guilty Tuesday in state Supreme Court to vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and various driving-while-intoxicated offenses in the December 2015 crash.

