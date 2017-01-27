Lou Gramm to Rock Access Showroom Thi...

Lou Gramm to Rock Access Showroom This March

Former lead singer of the rock group Foreigner, Lou Gramm, will bring his signature vocals to Access Showroom at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa on Saturday, March 11. Gramm got his start in high school playing in local bands in his home of Rochester, N.Y., and later joined the group Black Sheep, which signed with Capital Records for two albums in 1974 and 1975. The group disbanded shortly after a truck accident destroyed their equipment, which is when Gramm met his future bandmate Mick Jones .

