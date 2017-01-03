Lou Gramm now says he'll reunite with...

Lou Gramm now says he'll reunite with original Foreigner members for one concert

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Mick Jones, left, and Lou Gramm from the band Foreigner perform at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 44th annual induction and awards gala on Thursday, June 13, 2013 in New York. he'll join, but Foreigner kicks off its tour July 11 at the Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I was wrong about Trump:( 25 min Banana Republican 3
Rochester looses Upscale Grocery Store To Fire ... 38 min Moshe 19
Hollywood Crowd--- A Bunch of Hypocrites! 1 hr Moshe mom 13
I Am Looking Forward To The Cabinet Hearings St... 1 hr 24-7 troll 10
iescapedny is a self in love coward 1 hr 24-7 troll 1
News Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09) 5 hr Anthony Wolck 14
Rochester's Next Mayor To Make Major Announceme... 6 hr Moshe 22
Just Twelve Days Till The Inauguration! 10 hr south avenue wedge 57
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Monroe County was issued at January 10 at 2:45PM EST

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,986 • Total comments across all topics: 277,786,361

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC