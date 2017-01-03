Lou Gramm now says he'll reunite with original Foreigner members for one concert
Mick Jones, left, and Lou Gramm from the band Foreigner perform at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 44th annual induction and awards gala on Thursday, June 13, 2013 in New York. he'll join, but Foreigner kicks off its tour July 11 at the Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse.
