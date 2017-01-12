Local parents and teachers have differing opinions on Trump's pick for Secretary of Education
Both Rochester-area parents and Rochester-area teachers are keeping a close eye on President-Elect Donald Trump's controversial choice to steer America's schools. Betsy DeVos, who is expected to receive a grilling at the US Senate on Tuesday, advocates alternatives for poor students in troubled school systems like Rochester, but not everyone likes those ideas.
