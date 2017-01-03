Little Ryan becomes first Rochester baby to arrive in 2017 new
The infant arrived into the world at 12:04 am Sunday at Highland Hospital, making Beda Chuhan and Rohit Pokhrel two proud parents. His aunt, who named him, says he's the third one in their family to be born on New Years Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Should Not Only Defund UN But Withdraw
|1 hr
|Banana Republican
|18
|ha ha let's have an intelligent chat
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|4
|what the hell a new year but no new ha ha he ha...
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|12
|backlash against democrats in 2020
|3 hr
|shemunga
|1
|everyone excuse ha ha
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|11
|ha has obsession
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|3
|why ha has new gimmick failed
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC