Little Ryan becomes first Rochester baby to arrive in 2017 new

Sunday Jan 1 Read more: 13WHAM

The infant arrived into the world at 12:04 am Sunday at Highland Hospital, making Beda Chuhan and Rohit Pokhrel two proud parents. His aunt, who named him, says he's the third one in their family to be born on New Years Day.

