Listening and Learning Project: Improve RCSD from the Inside Out
This school project goes well beyond the classroom, and has been a unique and lasting lesson -- for 100 days to be exact. "If we can educate kids then they have a better possibility at life that's what this is about."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skidmark is a nature lover
|2 min
|Ha Ha
|1
|skidmark
|4 min
|Ha Ha
|1
|Skidmark is NOT a theif
|14 min
|Ha Ha
|1
|Try to keep up skidmark, you tard is showing.
|22 min
|Ha Ha
|1
|Do You Think Trump Trump Gives A Flying Loop Wh...
|39 min
|Ha Ha
|9
|moshes New thanks for nothing gimmick
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
|maddogg2008 is HISTORY
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC