Law and Order: Batavia man arrested following report of road rage incident
Robert Lee Williams, Jr. , 26, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with assault 3rd. Williams was allegedly involved in a road rage incident at 6 p.m., Dec. 21, on East Main Street, Batavia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just Twelve Days Till The Inauguration!
|4 min
|Banana Republican
|40
|Did you Watch The Liberal Trump Bashing Golden ...
|25 min
|LittleShakyHands
|4
|what's going on in Orlando, iescape?
|27 min
|south avenue wedge
|1
|Hollywood Crowd--- A Bunch of Hypocrites!
|54 min
|Moshe
|4
|Have We Lost south wedge?
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|7
|I'm Bored
|2 hr
|Biracial
|3
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|The Other Guys
|856
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC