Law and Order: Batavia man arrested following report of road rage incident

Robert Lee Williams, Jr. , 26, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with assault 3rd. Williams was allegedly involved in a road rage incident at 6 p.m., Dec. 21, on East Main Street, Batavia.

