Lasermax Awards Wholesale Channel Par...

Lasermax Awards Wholesale Channel Partner RSR Group At SHOT Show

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AmmoLand

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - - Last week at the SHOT Show, the Shooting Industry's largest trade event of the year, LaserMax presented RSR Group with an award for being the company's Distributor for the Year. LaserMax presented awards to partners in other sales channels but the top accolade in the wholesale channel was earned for 2016 by RSR Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump Spent A Full Day Wiping Out Oba... 1 hr Banana Republican 29
let's all get along here 3 hr Jan 34
Trump Repairing The Damage Of Previous Administ... 4 hr Banana Republican 17
Liberal Mayor's and Goveners caving under Trum... 5 hr iescapedlakelandfla 8
south avenue wedge 6 hr iescapedlakelandfla 1
Women's March Drew 1.2 Million. Final Total. 6 hr iescapedlakelandfla 40
ha ha has been posting here since 6 am 6 hr iescapedlakelandfla 1
WALL: You're Going To Pay For It Thu Joey 95
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,352 • Total comments across all topics: 278,318,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC