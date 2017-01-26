Lasermax Awards Wholesale Channel Partner RSR Group At SHOT Show
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - - Last week at the SHOT Show, the Shooting Industry's largest trade event of the year, LaserMax presented RSR Group with an award for being the company's Distributor for the Year. LaserMax presented awards to partners in other sales channels but the top accolade in the wholesale channel was earned for 2016 by RSR Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump Spent A Full Day Wiping Out Oba...
|1 hr
|Banana Republican
|29
|let's all get along here
|3 hr
|Jan
|34
|Trump Repairing The Damage Of Previous Administ...
|4 hr
|Banana Republican
|17
|Liberal Mayor's and Goveners caving under Trum...
|5 hr
|iescapedlakelandfla
|8
|south avenue wedge
|6 hr
|iescapedlakelandfla
|1
|Women's March Drew 1.2 Million. Final Total.
|6 hr
|iescapedlakelandfla
|40
|ha ha has been posting here since 6 am
|6 hr
|iescapedlakelandfla
|1
|WALL: You're Going To Pay For It
|Thu
|Joey
|95
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC