LaserMax Announces GripSense Activation Technology
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - - The new activation technology from LaserMax is coined GripSense and offers users dual activation choices via instant on with capacitive touch or button controlled activation. "Offering consumers the ability to choose between modes of button activation or GripSense activation is really incredible" said Chris Tinkle, Chief Sales Officer for LaserMax.
