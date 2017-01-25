Lake effect snow returns to WNY new

Lake effect snow returns to WNY new

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: 13WHAM

Rochester, NY- A lake effect snow warning has been issued for Wyoming County from 1 PM Thursday through 7 PM Sunday. Also, a lake effect snow watch has been issued for Genesee County from 7 AM Saturday through 4 AM Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 13WHAM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Will Trump Fix Today? 4 min south avenue wedge 2
The Trump Tornado Is Here! 3 hr Ha Ha 7
Trump's First Witch Hunt 6 hr Banana Republican 11
Daylight Shooting Night Time Stabbing, Not A Da... 7 hr Banana Republican 45
WALL: You're Going To Pay For It 7 hr Ha Ha 42
Obama's Last Days 8 hr Ha Ha 61
Iescape, just because you alligned yourself wit... 8 hr Ha Ha 6
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,680 • Total comments across all topics: 278,262,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC