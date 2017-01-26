Kodak is bringing back Ektachrome in ...

Kodak is bringing back Ektachrome in 35mm format

There are 11 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from Yesterday, titled Kodak is bringing back Ektachrome in 35mm format. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

It is a modern contradiction that more photographs than ever are taken on smartphones and digital cameras, yet no one ever prints them out. The company said it plans to start selling its Ektachrome brand before the end of the year, with others to follow.

Geo Eastman

West Henrietta, NY

#1 Yesterday
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JB_FZnxLybI


When I think back
On all the crap I learned in high school
It's a wonder
I can think at all
And though my lack of education
Hasn't hurt me none
I can read the writing on the wall

Kodachrome
They give us those nice bright colors
They give us the greens of summers
Makes you think all the world's a sunny day
I got a Nikon camera
I love to take a photograph
So mama don't take my Kodachrome away

If you took all the girls I knew
When I was single
And brought them all together for one night
I know they'd never match
My sweet imagination
Everything looks worse in black and white

Kodachrome
They give us those nice bright colors
They give us the greens of summers
Makes you think all the world's a sunny day
I got a Nikon camera
I love to take a photograph
So mama don't take my Kodachrome away

Mama don't take my Kodachrome away
Mama don't take my Kodachrome away
Mama don't take my Kodachrome away

Mama don't take my Kodachrome
Mama don't take my Kodachrome
Mama don't take my Kodachrome away
Mama don't take my Kodachrome
Leave your boy so far from home
Mama don't take my Kodachrome away
Mama don't take my Kodachrome
Mama don't take my Kodachrome away
IescapedNY

Lakeland, FL

#2 Yesterday
Kodak said buh bye before and they will probably say buh bye again.
Ansel Adams

Fairport, NY

#3 Yesterday
Will it fit in my digital camera? In the memory card slot? Great idea. Kodak is always on the leading edge.
IescapedNY

Lakeland, FL

#4 Yesterday
What's up with that new technology Kodak announced they were coming out with awhile ago? They called it a cell phone. Always good to get in at the beginning.
Ansel Adams

Fairport, NY

#5 23 hrs ago
IescapedNY wrote:
What's up with that new technology Kodak announced they were coming out with awhile ago? They called it a cell phone. Always good to get in at the beginning.
It's a cell phone plus camera. I guess they want to be first to integrate a cell phone with a camera at high prices. Their marketing team is incredible. What a stroke of genius to fill a void. Consumers will scramble to get one.

EK will be the next Apple. You heard it here first.

Bruce popper

United States

#6 22 hrs ago
ansel Adams you are NOT welcome here don't post
IescapedNY

Lakeland, FL

#7 22 hrs ago
Ansel Adams wrote:
It's a cell phone plus camera. I guess they want to be first to integrate a cell phone with a camera at high prices. Their marketing team is incredible. What a stroke of genius to fill a void. Consumers will scramble to get one.

EK will be the next Apple. You heard it here first.
What a novel idea. I would have never thought of that. I guess this is why Kodak is the massive great company it is today.
Ansel Adams

Fairport, NY

#8 21 hrs ago
IescapedNY wrote:
What a novel idea. I would have never thought of that. I guess this is why Kodak is the massive great company it is today.
I heard they employ 60,000 people, and are a stock to own. When you work at Kodak, it's a guaranteed job for life. They never lay off anybody. Great company.

IescapedNY

Lakeland, FL

#9 21 hrs ago
Ansel Adams wrote:
I heard they employ 60,000 people, and are a stock to own. When you work at Kodak, it's a guaranteed job for life. They never lay off anybody. Great company.
Sorry but I try to avoid Fairport posters, all of them so no comment.
Banana Republican

Romulus, NY

#10 20 hrs ago
Ansel Adams wrote:
I heard they employ 60,000 people, and are a stock to own. When you work at Kodak, it's a guaranteed job for life. They never lay off anybody. Great company.
I fell for that one once too....
IescapedNY

Lakeland, FL

#11 20 hrs ago
Banana Republican wrote:
I fell for that one once too....
At one time they did employee 69,900 in Rochester but I doubt it's two or three thousand full time employees today. Never trust Kodak's numbers as they try to include all the contract and temporary employees in there numbers to make it like good.
