Kirk Round, DMD, Orthodontist Joins PCHC Dental Center
Penobscot Community Health Care is pleased to announce that Kirk Round, DMD, Orthodontist, has joined the staff of PCHC Dental Center, 1048 Union Street, Bangor. Dr. Round joins Dr. Kent Tableman on PCHC's Orthodontic team and is accepting new patients.
