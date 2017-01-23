Kirk Round, DMD, Orthodontist Joins P...

Kirk Round, DMD, Orthodontist Joins PCHC Dental Center

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Penobscot Community Health Care is pleased to announce that Kirk Round, DMD, Orthodontist, has joined the staff of PCHC Dental Center, 1048 Union Street, Bangor. Dr. Round joins Dr. Kent Tableman on PCHC's Orthodontic team and is accepting new patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the professional drunk driver era on topix is over 4 hr Professional Drun... 5
BREAKING NEWS: iescapedny, ha ha, Sam are gone 4 hr 32254_bot__net445 2
ha ha BLACKLISTED 4 hr 32254_bot__net445 5
"Congressman" John Lewis - a blowhard 7 hr Banana Republican 44
Trump Removed Bust of MLK from the Oval Office 8 hr Banana Republican 54
Democrats Propose One Trillion Infrastructure P... 10 hr Banana Republican 4
Doesn't Trump Watch Cartoons on Saturday? 10 hr Pragmatic Intelle... 23
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,150 • Total comments across all topics: 278,232,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC