In a swirl of pink hats and political...

In a swirl of pink hats and political determination, women's march gets underway in Washington

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Converging from all directions, tens of thousands of women and their supporters descended on the nation's capital Saturday for a huge rally meant to send a message of defiance and hope to President Trump on the day after his inauguration. More than 200,000 people - and possibly many more - were expected to turn out for the Women's March on Washington, organized under the rubric of women's rights that many fear are imperiled under the new administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Doesn't Trump Watch Cartoons on Saturday? 25 min TrumpEgo 4
News Why is lilac pronounced "Li-LOCK"? Debate rages... (May '09) 44 min Rose Cottage 19
Bruce Pooper Era Never Was. 48 min TrumpEgo 19
President Trump Spent A Full Day Wiping Out Oba... 52 min TrumpEgo 9
Alternative facts - the new buzzword 1 hr Banana Republican 2
Kellyanne Conway...WTF!!! 1 hr TrumpEgo 22
IescapeNY Thinks He's Trump 1 hr TrumpEgo 1
Massive Women's March Starts at 9:00 AM 2 hr TrumpEgo 27
Where are all the Never Trumpers lately? 3 hr truth can be dist... 35
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Monroe County was issued at January 22 at 2:20PM EST

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,990 • Total comments across all topics: 278,151,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC