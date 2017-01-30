Hundreds of people in Genesee County ...

Hundreds of people in Genesee County passing up thousands of dollars they are eligible to receive

There are as many as 897 people in Genesee County leaving as much as $8,150 on the table each year simply because they're not completing the right IRS or state forms when they file their tax returns. The money is what's called an Earned Income Tax Credit and the program is one many economists believe has helped lift millions of people over the past couple of decades out of poverty.

