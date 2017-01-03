Homeowners Fear Damage From New Lake Ontario Regulations
For the first time in over 50 years, the U.S. and Canada are changing the way they regulate water levels on Lake Ontario. It's an attempt to meet the changing needs of people who use the lake - from the shipping industry to environmentalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Am Looking Forward To The Cabinet Hearings St...
|12 min
|Banana Republican
|7
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|Hollywood Crowd--- A Bunch of Hypocrites!
|3 hr
|Moshe
|12
|Rochester's Next Mayor To Make Major Announceme...
|3 hr
|Moshe
|22
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|4 hr
|slammer is a RETARD
|858
|Just Twelve Days Till The Inauguration!
|6 hr
|south avenue wedge
|57
|Did you Watch The Liberal Trump Bashing Golden ...
|8 hr
|Moshe
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC