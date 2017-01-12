Historicist: The Toronto School of Medicine
There are 1 comment on the Torontoist story from Saturday, titled Historicist: The Toronto School of Medicine. In it, Torontoist reports that:
Dr. John Rolph arrived in York in 1831 with an impressive resumA©. Having first earned medical and law degrees in England, he had spent 10 years in what is now southern Ontario, during which time he had pursued both law and medicine professionally, and also entered politics, first serving in the Legislative Assembly of Upper Canada , as the representative for Middlesex, in 1824.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Torontoist.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 2 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Lovelys Prepared Statement Against James ...
|3 min
|IescapedNY
|10
|the Burt era on Topix is over
|38 min
|Burt
|2
|Four More Days And The Nightmare Ends
|43 min
|Moshe
|8
|what a day to be alive
|51 min
|Burt
|2
|iescapedny is a C O W A R D
|54 min
|Burt
|2
|iescapedny has made his final post
|1 hr
|south avenue wedge
|3
|WWE legend Jimmy super fly snuka dead
|1 hr
|south avenue wedge
|2
|Is Downtown Rochester The Best Place For Little...
|1 hr
|Moshe
|64
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC