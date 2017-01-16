Harley School Community Celebrates MLK Jr. Day with Volunteer Work
Students, parents and teachers of the Harley School in Rochester celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by doing volunteer work, a tradition that began eight years ago. The school community participated in several activities to benefit local and national charities, including Alex's Lemonade Stand, Baystreet Food Cupboard and Golisano's Children's Hospital.
