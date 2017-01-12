Gunman who ambushed, killed Upstate NY football player gets 25 years to life
A gunman who shot and killed a 23-year-old football player outside a New York restaurant has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Authorities say 26-year-old Jesmond Hart ambushed Jamar Paige in a Rochester Parking lot in 2014, shooting him four times.
