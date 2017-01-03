Gripsense Activation Technology Grabs...

Gripsense Activation Technology Grabs Consumers With Choices

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - - Innovation and brilliant design remain the focus of the LaserMax Product Development team with the announcement today that LaserMax is set to release revolutionary activation technology for its line of CenterFire Light and Laser products. "This revolutionary new technology combines the best of both instant activation and controlled activation into the same product" said Chris Tinkle, Chief Sales Officer for LaserMax.

