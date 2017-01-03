Gas prices climbed in Rochester over ...

Gas prices climbed in Rochester over the weekend

Rochester partygoers paid more at the gas pump last weekend than they did New Year's Eve a year ago. The average price of a gallon of gas in Rochester on Dec. 26 was $2.40; that rose to $2.46 over the weekend, GasBuddy.com reported.

