Gas prices climbed in Rochester over the weekend
Rochester partygoers paid more at the gas pump last weekend than they did New Year's Eve a year ago. The average price of a gallon of gas in Rochester on Dec. 26 was $2.40; that rose to $2.46 over the weekend, GasBuddy.com reported.
