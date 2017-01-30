Full Show Audio: Umphrey's McGee Dust...

Full Show Audio: Umphrey's McGee Dusts Off Bust Outs A Plenty In Rochester

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

An eventful run through the Northeast ended for Umphrey's McGee on Sunday night at Anthology in Rochester, New York. The band continued on without guitarist Jake Cinninger once again and were aided by saxophonist Joshua Redman for portions of both sets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kodak is bringing back Ektachrome in 35mm format 2 hr Banana Republican 17
Bruce popper 4 hr eeeedman 2
iescapedny ur running out of material 5 hr Burt 2
I have a new username 5 hr Burt 26
I went on a date with a girl I met on Lyell Ave 5 hr Burt 4
the ballad of Hugh jorgan 6 hr IescapedNY 4
Burt 7 hr Bruce popper 3
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,409,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC