Full Show Audio: Umphrey's McGee Dusts Off Bust Outs A Plenty In Rochester
An eventful run through the Northeast ended for Umphrey's McGee on Sunday night at Anthology in Rochester, New York. The band continued on without guitarist Jake Cinninger once again and were aided by saxophonist Joshua Redman for portions of both sets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kodak is bringing back Ektachrome in 35mm format
|2 hr
|Banana Republican
|17
|Bruce popper
|4 hr
|eeeedman
|2
|iescapedny ur running out of material
|5 hr
|Burt
|2
|I have a new username
|5 hr
|Burt
|26
|I went on a date with a girl I met on Lyell Ave
|5 hr
|Burt
|4
|the ballad of Hugh jorgan
|6 hr
|IescapedNY
|4
|Burt
|7 hr
|Bruce popper
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC