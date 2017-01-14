Former Police Chief Jim Sheppard Anno...

Former Police Chief Jim Sheppard Announces Run For Rochester Mayor

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Your News Now

Sheppard, who was introduced by the Rev. Marlow Washington, said he's the best candidate to get Rochester working again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Lovelys Prepared Statement Against James ... 3 min IescapedNY 10
the Burt era on Topix is over 38 min Burt 2
Four More Days And The Nightmare Ends 43 min Moshe 8
what a day to be alive 51 min Burt 2
iescapedny is a C O W A R D 55 min Burt 2
iescapedny has made his final post 1 hr south avenue wedge 3
WWE legend Jimmy super fly snuka dead 1 hr south avenue wedge 2
Is Downtown Rochester The Best Place For Little... 1 hr Moshe 64
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,956,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC