Feds: Rochester Bank Robber Left Money All Over City Before Arrest in Binghamton
Federal and local law enforcement say they have made an arrest in a six-figure bank robbery in Rochester last week. During a news conference with the U.S. Attorney's Office, FBI and Rochester Police Department, officials said Joseph Peeples III made off with nearly $110,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester's Next Mayor To Make Major Announceme...
|12 min
|Banana Republican
|15
|Hollywood Crowd--- A Bunch of Hypocrites!
|22 min
|south avenue wedge
|9
|Just Twelve Days Till The Inauguration!
|41 min
|south avenue wedge
|57
|I Am Looking Forward To The Cabinet Hearings St...
|59 min
|maddog2008
|2
|Did you Watch The Liberal Trump Bashing Golden ...
|2 hr
|Moshe
|11
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|6 hr
|Slammner
|857
|Rochester looses Upscale Grocery Store To Fire ...
|13 hr
|Moshe
|15
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC