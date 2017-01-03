Feds: Rochester Bank Robber Left Mone...

Feds: Rochester Bank Robber Left Money All Over City Before Arrest in Binghamton

Federal and local law enforcement say they have made an arrest in a six-figure bank robbery in Rochester last week. During a news conference with the U.S. Attorney's Office, FBI and Rochester Police Department, officials said Joseph Peeples III made off with nearly $110,000.

