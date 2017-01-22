Dog Left Abandoned in the Cold Now up...

Dog Left Abandoned in the Cold Now up for Adoption

1 hr ago Read more: Your News Now

The dog left tied to a post and abandoned in the back of a Rochester parking lot is now up for adoption at the Rochester Animal Service's Verona Street shelter. Rochester police officers on a routine patrol found the dog chained to a post at a parking lot on Hague Street in the early morning of January 13. Animal services was called to help free her and take her out of the freezing cold.

