Dissing Susan B. Anthonyby Kathryn Jean Lopez
An unlikely gift for a group that aims to educate women about nonviolence in the face of legal abortion, a recent skit on the comedy show ended with Anthony saying to group of modern women at the end of a museum tour of her home, "Abortion is murder." Could she have said anything more uncouth? Such was the reaction, which appeared to be a mix of indignation and bewilderment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump Spent A Full Day Wiping Out Oba...
|1 hr
|Banana Republican
|11
|Doesn't Trump Watch Cartoons on Saturday?
|1 hr
|Banana Republican
|21
|Alternative facts - the new buzzword
|1 hr
|Banana Republican
|6
|Trump Lawsuits Piling Up
|2 hr
|Banana Republican
|6
|I ran maddogg outta town
|2 hr
|M-d D-g
|2
|FBI Now Investigating TRUMP
|2 hr
|Banana Republican
|8
|TRUMP Bright Spot!!
|2 hr
|Reed
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC