Dissing Susan B. Anthonyby Kathryn Je...

Dissing Susan B. Anthonyby Kathryn Jean Lopez

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: National Review Online

An unlikely gift for a group that aims to educate women about nonviolence in the face of legal abortion, a recent skit on the comedy show ended with Anthony saying to group of modern women at the end of a museum tour of her home, "Abortion is murder." Could she have said anything more uncouth? Such was the reaction, which appeared to be a mix of indignation and bewilderment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump Spent A Full Day Wiping Out Oba... 1 hr Banana Republican 11
Doesn't Trump Watch Cartoons on Saturday? 1 hr Banana Republican 21
Alternative facts - the new buzzword 1 hr Banana Republican 6
Trump Lawsuits Piling Up 2 hr Banana Republican 6
I ran maddogg outta town 2 hr M-d D-g 2
FBI Now Investigating TRUMP 2 hr Banana Republican 8
TRUMP Bright Spot!! 2 hr Reed 11
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,189,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC