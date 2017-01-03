Developer blames Wegmans for delays in Whole Foods project near Rochester
Danny Daniele and his family have been working to bring Whole Foods to Brighton, a Rochester suburb, since 2015. The project has faced numerous delays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rochester Area Skier's Win The Snow Lottery!
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Winning Take Five Ticket For 21K Sold On Avenue D.
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|1
|Where's the real South Avenue Wedge? I Want To ...
|2 hr
|Banana Republican
|35
|If you mind me asking Moshe
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|10
|Golden Ponds
|6 hr
|Innernet Conesir
|2
|Wease picks his fights (Jul '15)
|11 hr
|Slammner
|852
|this one is for perfect
|17 hr
|Internet Expert 2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC