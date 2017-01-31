del Lago Resort first look: Upstate's newest casino opens Wednesday
The 2,000 slot machines are primed, the glasses are ready for drinks and the food at the Farmers Market Buffet is ready. Everything is set for opening day at del Lago Resort & Casino , Upstate's newest casino.
