Death notices, Jan. 12, 2017
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just Twelve Days Till The Inauguration!
|27 min
|Ha Ha
|91
|Obamacare is already being repealed.
|30 min
|Ha Ha
|3
|Russians blackmailing Trump with video of Golde...
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|37
|I Am Looking Forward To The Cabinet Hearings St...
|1 hr
|Moshe
|15
|White Actor Plays Michael Jackson In New Movie!
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
|Walmart Fires 1000 Workers To Boost Wages!
|8 hr
|Ha Ha
|8
|I was wrong about Trump:(
|8 hr
|Ha Ha
|17
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC