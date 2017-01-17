Cuomo's signature Start-Up NY plan is...

Cuomo's signature Start-Up NY plan is revised

One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's signature economic development programs is being downsized in his new state budget. Start-Up NY is being rebranded as other economic development projects have suffered setbacks.

