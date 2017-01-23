Cuomo defends Start-Up NY as he proposes changes

Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended the Start-Up NY tax free business incentive program on Tuesday as he proposes in his budget a rebrand of the oft-criticized program and an easing of some requirements. Asked about Start-Up's rocky first few years following a budget presentation in Rochester Tuesday afternoon, Cuomo repeated a claim he made last year: That Start-Up refers to two things - a generic advertising effort to change the state's image of business unfriendliness and an actual tax incentive program that has led to job creation.

