Cuomo defends Start-Up NY as he proposes changes
Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended the Start-Up NY tax free business incentive program on Tuesday as he proposes in his budget a rebrand of the oft-criticized program and an easing of some requirements. Asked about Start-Up's rocky first few years following a budget presentation in Rochester Tuesday afternoon, Cuomo repeated a claim he made last year: That Start-Up refers to two things - a generic advertising effort to change the state's image of business unfriendliness and an actual tax incentive program that has led to job creation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No More Towel References
|2 min
|Ha Ha
|4
|Obama's Last Days
|10 min
|Dave dave
|52
|Trump's First Witch Hunt
|16 min
|Banana Republican
|7
|To the dumbocrats: What's wrong with America Fi...
|31 min
|Sam
|1
|Fake News hurting US?
|37 min
|Ha Ha
|19
|WALL: You're Going To Pay For It
|48 min
|Sam
|36
|Daylight Shooting Night Time Stabbing, Not A Da...
|58 min
|IescapedNY
|40
|FBI Now Investigating TRUMP
|1 hr
|Ha Ha
|46
|Trump Removed Bust of MLK from the Oval Office
|3 hr
|Dave dave
|60
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC