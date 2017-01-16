Craig A. Chepeleff

Craig A. Chepeleff

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

NORFOLK – Mr. Craig A. Chepeleff, 48, of 3484 County Route 47, unexpectedly passed away Saturday morning, January 14, 2017 at his home. Craig was born October 7, 1968 in Rochester, the son of the late John A. Chepeleff and Shirley A. Avery Chepeleff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrat Boycott Of Inauguration 5 min Ha Ha 2
Happy Birthday Michelle Obama. Politics Aside Y... 59 min IescapedNY 8
iescapedny is ducking me he's a coward 1 hr eeeedman 5
Happy Birthday Betty White. You Are The Best. 1 hr IescapedNY 1
time to call it quits iescapedny 3 hr Internet Expert 2
James Sheppard for Mayor 3 hr Internet Expert 3
Eight People Shot At MLK Day Festivities In Miami! 3 hr Internet Expert 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,423 • Total comments across all topics: 278,005,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC