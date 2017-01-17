Clay man now charged with manslaughter in 9-month-old daughter's death

An Onondaga County man accused of fatally assaulting his infant daughter in November now faces a manslaughter charge, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said. Brian Wilson, 40, of 4028 Bonstead Road, Clay, was charged Wednesday with manslaughter by sheriff's detectives in the death of 9-month-old Faith Wilson, said Sgt.

