Clay man now charged with manslaughter in 9-month-old daughter's death
An Onondaga County man accused of fatally assaulting his infant daughter in November now faces a manslaughter charge, the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office said. Brian Wilson, 40, of 4028 Bonstead Road, Clay, was charged Wednesday with manslaughter by sheriff's detectives in the death of 9-month-old Faith Wilson, said Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MOSHE where r u
|13 min
|Ha Ha
|4
|On Friday we will be living in a Tump Nation fi...
|14 min
|Ha Ha
|24
|Anti-Trump Rally LARGER Than Official Rally
|16 min
|Ha Ha
|2
|I Wonder If The Trump's Will Be Impressed At Al...
|3 hr
|Tim
|5
|Johnny Ray Thompson known as Bubba t from Brand...
|3 hr
|Professional Drun...
|12
|The reason why Bush Sr and his wife were hospit...
|3 hr
|Dawn
|11
|ieny and maddogg2008 are the same person
|4 hr
|south avenue wedge
|1
|Gloria Allred Will End Trump's Rampage
|7 hr
|bruce popper
|41
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC