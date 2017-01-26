City to receive $2M from state to reh...

City to receive $2M from state to rehabilitate 7 properties

The city of Rochester is to receive $2 million in state funds to rehabilitate seven properties included in the city's master plan through round four of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. The city effort is one of nine projects to receive part of the $5.5 million directed to the Finger Lakes region in this round.

