City to receive $2M from state to rehabilitate 7 properties
The city of Rochester is to receive $2 million in state funds to rehabilitate seven properties included in the city's master plan through round four of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. The city effort is one of nine projects to receive part of the $5.5 million directed to the Finger Lakes region in this round.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|only people in ROCHESTER should post here
|2 hr
|Ha Ha
|2
|people from waterloo are waterloosers
|3 hr
|Ha Ha
|15
|all the east hartford posters are the same person
|3 hr
|sam
|3
|The Doomsday Clock advanced, thanks Trump
|3 hr
|sam
|26
|WALL: You're Going To Pay For It
|3 hr
|Joey
|95
|Trump's First Witch Hunt
|5 hr
|Banana Republican
|35
|you all are pathetic losers
|5 hr
|sam
|1
|Women's March Drew 1.2 Million. Final Total.
|5 hr
|Hugh Jorgan
|19
