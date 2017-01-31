City: St. Patrick's Day parade will r...

City: St. Patrick's Day parade will return to original route

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

After two years, the St. Patrick's Day parade will return to its original route in the City of Rochester. The parade on Saturday, March 11 will start at East Avenue and Alexander Street, says Mayor Lovely Warren's office in a tweet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Supreme Court Nomination Was like Watching The ... 1 hr IescapedNY 1
Chilly Temps Come To An End For The Bay Area. 2 hr IescapedNY 5
Can't Wait To See Media And DemocRats Reactions... 2 hr IescapedNY 5
I went on a date with a girl I met on Lyell Ave 2 hr IescapedNY 10
poor Hugh jorgan 2 hr Bruce fty 1
Trump Supporters Are Boycotting Starbucks. 2 hr Bruce fty 14
the reason iescapedny left 2 hr Bruce fty 1
Trump treating SCOTUS nomination like reality show 3 hr Abdul the Refugee 17
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,584 • Total comments across all topics: 278,442,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC