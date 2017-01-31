City: St. Patrick's Day parade will return to original route
After two years, the St. Patrick's Day parade will return to its original route in the City of Rochester. The parade on Saturday, March 11 will start at East Avenue and Alexander Street, says Mayor Lovely Warren's office in a tweet.
