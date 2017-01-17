Chick-fil-A approved for first Upstate NY location by Greece Town Board

The Democrat & Chronicle reports Greece Town Board members approved re-zoning two parcels of land and granted a special use permit for the fast food chain to open a restaurant in Greece, N.Y. Chick-fil-A plans to build a 5,000-square-foot eatery across from the Mall at Greece Ridge. It would be the Georgia-based company's first location in the Rochester area and could open before a recently proposed restaurant in Albany.

