Cad-Based Metrology Software for Automatic Path Generation

QVI ZONE3 from Optical Gaging Products is next-generation metrology software that offers full 3D CAD-based programming in a multi-sensor measurement environment. Used on the SmartScope Quest 300 multi-sensor metrology system, QVI ZONE3 CAD-based metrology software from OGP can perform geometric measurement, automatic path generation, animation-assisted alignment, real-time virtual machine kinematics, graphical probe building and universal construction.

