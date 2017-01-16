Blue & White Society To Host Trivia Night Benefiting THON
The Blue & White society is offering a fun way for students to come together in the name of THON on Jan. 17 at the Hintz Family Alumni Center. The organization will host a trivia night consisting of four-person teams with an entry fee of $20 per team.
