Blood protein may serve as marker of ...

Blood protein may serve as marker of concussion severity

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

A new study links higher blood levels of a brain protein called tau to longer periods of recovery for athletes. The researchers suggest that tau may serve as a marker to help assess athletes' readiness to return to play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russians blackmailing Trump with video of Golde... 20 min Ha Ha 31
I was wrong about Trump:( 2 hr maddog2008 14
Hey Perfect? 3 hr IescapedNY 8
Rochester looses Upscale Grocery Store To Fire ... 3 hr Tommy 21
Hillary's boy Podesta's email 3 hr Tommy 1
Just Twelve Days Till The Inauguration! 3 hr south avenue wedge 73
Walmart Fires 1000 Workers To Boost Wages! 4 hr Banana Republican 6
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,437 • Total comments across all topics: 277,812,899

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC