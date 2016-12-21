BlackLawyersMatter inspires movement to increase representation in law

When third-year law student Micah Green came across the hashtag #BlackLawyersMatter in an online article, he quickly realized it was more than just a catchy phrase. Green decided to create a website and put the hashtag on T-shirts and other apparel, which he sells to raise money for scholarships at his school, the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University College of Law in Orlando.

