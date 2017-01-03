Bike-share program seeks community support
A new mode of public transportation could be available here this spring, as Reconnect Rochester works with the city of Rochester and Zagster Inc. to bring bike-sharing to downtown. The project is contingent on raising money and finding corporate sponsors to fund the venture.
