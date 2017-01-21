An Unlikely Pro-Life Voice
Serrin Foster has been talking about Susan B. Anthony probably for as long as she can remember. She's president of Feminists for Life, and a "Saturday Night Live" skit recently gave her even more opportunity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doesn't Trump Watch Cartoons on Saturday?
|25 min
|TrumpEgo
|4
|Why is lilac pronounced "Li-LOCK"? Debate rages... (May '09)
|44 min
|Rose Cottage
|19
|Bruce Pooper Era Never Was.
|48 min
|TrumpEgo
|19
|President Trump Spent A Full Day Wiping Out Oba...
|52 min
|TrumpEgo
|9
|Alternative facts - the new buzzword
|1 hr
|Banana Republican
|2
|Kellyanne Conway...WTF!!!
|1 hr
|TrumpEgo
|22
|IescapeNY Thinks He's Trump
|1 hr
|TrumpEgo
|1
|Massive Women's March Starts at 9:00 AM
|2 hr
|TrumpEgo
|27
|Where are all the Never Trumpers lately?
|3 hr
|truth can be dist...
|35
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC