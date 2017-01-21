An Unlikely Pro-Life Voice

An Unlikely Pro-Life Voice

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Townhall

Serrin Foster has been talking about Susan B. Anthony probably for as long as she can remember. She's president of Feminists for Life, and a "Saturday Night Live" skit recently gave her even more opportunity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Doesn't Trump Watch Cartoons on Saturday? 25 min TrumpEgo 4
News Why is lilac pronounced "Li-LOCK"? Debate rages... (May '09) 44 min Rose Cottage 19
Bruce Pooper Era Never Was. 48 min TrumpEgo 19
President Trump Spent A Full Day Wiping Out Oba... 52 min TrumpEgo 9
Alternative facts - the new buzzword 1 hr Banana Republican 2
Kellyanne Conway...WTF!!! 1 hr TrumpEgo 22
IescapeNY Thinks He's Trump 1 hr TrumpEgo 1
Massive Women's March Starts at 9:00 AM 2 hr TrumpEgo 27
Where are all the Never Trumpers lately? 3 hr truth can be dist... 35
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Monroe County was issued at January 22 at 2:20PM EST

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,990 • Total comments across all topics: 278,151,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC