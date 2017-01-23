Alzheimer's Association Offers Programs and Services in February
January 23, 2017 - The Alzheimer's Association Rochester & Finger Lakes Region offers community education, support groups, social activities and conferences where those with the disease and their care partners can learn more about Alzheimer's disease, share their experiences and connect with others who understand. For more information or to register call 585.760.5400 or toll free at 800.272.3900.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Genesee Valley Pennysaver.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a new username
|1 min
|Bruce popper
|30
|RCSD Considering Allowing Body Cameras In Schools
|9 min
|Abdul the Refugee
|2
|Trump Says You're Fired To Acting AG.
|50 min
|Abdul the Refugee
|5
|Trump Concidering Deportation Of Immigrants Dep...
|1 hr
|Abdul the Refugee
|4
|1.7 Million in the UK Sign Anti-Trump Petition
|1 hr
|Abdul the Refugee
|1
|iescape, where did Moshe disappear to?
|1 hr
|IescapedNY
|2
|Kodak is bringing back Ektachrome in 35mm format
|1 hr
|Abdul the Refugee
|18
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC