Alzheimer's Association Offers Programs and Services in February

January 23, 2017 - The Alzheimer's Association Rochester & Finger Lakes Region offers community education, support groups, social activities and conferences where those with the disease and their care partners can learn more about Alzheimer's disease, share their experiences and connect with others who understand. For more information or to register call 585.760.5400 or toll free at 800.272.3900.

