Almost entire Red Wings coaching staf...

Almost entire Red Wings coaching staff to return in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

The Minnesota Twins confirmed on Thursday that almost the entire coaching staff of the Rochester Red Wings will return for the 2017, including manager Mike Quade. Quade, who will be entering his third season in Rochester, has led to the team to a 158-130 record in the past two seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fifteen year old shot on Dewey & Magee streets 1 hr TRUMP aint no chump 10
this one is for perfect 2 hr Internet Expert 2 8
Where's the real South Avenue Wedge? I Want To ... 3 hr Banana Republican 34
ha has obsession 4 hr Internet Expert 5
I just want everyone to know that I love Ha Ha 5 hr Internet Expert 2
Discussions deleted 5 hr Internet Expert 6
what the hell a new year but no new ha ha he ha... 5 hr perfect 13
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Rochester, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,715 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,554

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC