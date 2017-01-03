Almost entire Red Wings coaching staff to return in 2017
The Minnesota Twins confirmed on Thursday that almost the entire coaching staff of the Rochester Red Wings will return for the 2017, including manager Mike Quade. Quade, who will be entering his third season in Rochester, has led to the team to a 158-130 record in the past two seasons.
