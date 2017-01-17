Allan Harris Gets Kidney Transplant
Buffalo, NY WBEN's own Traffic Command reporter is resting comfortably after receiving a new kidney. Allan Harris got the call Thursday afternoon and rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for the overnight transplant operation.
