Allan Harris Gets Kidney Transplant

Saturday Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY WBEN's own Traffic Command reporter is resting comfortably after receiving a new kidney. Allan Harris got the call Thursday afternoon and rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for the overnight transplant operation.

