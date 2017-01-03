Alfred University names Rochester res...

Alfred University names Rochester resident to Dean's List

13 hrs ago

Shannon E. Gray, a resident of Rochester, NY, was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2016 semester at Alfred University . She is a junior in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

